9-Year-Old's Death Prompts Wave Of Support Across North Jersey

Syhriah Julien was just nine years old when she died earlier this month due to complications from asthma, those who knew her said.

Now, residents of Union and Essex counties are coming together to help her family.

A GoFundMe has been organized to assist Syhriah's mother, Niyah as she deals with the sudden loss.

More than $26,300 had been raised as of Tuesday, March 28 on the campaign launched by Catherine Crowe.

"Syhriah was a strong, heroic, spirited angel," Crowe said "She was such a fighter."

The money will go to helping the family pay with funeral costs and allow Niyah to focus on her grief.

Crowe, who employed Niyah as a nanny, said the Juliens are beloved in both Union and Essex counties. Niyah has played a major role in raising many of the kids in the community.

"She was with us through the pandemic lockdown and homeschooling of kids - and her daughters Rhysiah and Syhriah came every day to our house for school," Crowe said. "We developed a strong bond with the family and remain tight friends."

To donate, click here.

