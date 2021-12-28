9-Year-Old Girl Dies In Toms River Crash: Report

UPDATED: A 9-year-old girl died in a crash Tuesday morning in Toms River, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

Leah Gross died when the minivan she was riding in veered off the roadway and struck a tree head-on at North Bay and Whitty Road at 9:16 a.m., the outlet said.

She was taken by Hatzolah to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was pronounced dead, according to Matzav.com.

The initial investigation found that Baila Gross, 38, of Lakewood, was travelling east on Whitty Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of North Bay Avenue, Toms River police said.

Gross continued through the intersection and collided head-on into a tree, police said.

There was no indication of driver impairment, and all four occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, police said.

