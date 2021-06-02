9 More Men Busted In Massive South Jersey Child Porn Sting, Prosecutor Says

A multi-agency child porn sting in South Jersey led to the arrest of nine more child pornography suspects, authorities said.
Operation Safe Quarantine took place during the COVD-19 pandemic when many children stayed indoors on cellphones and computers Coffina said.
The year-long sting included federal, state and local detectives. Investigators.
They tracked down and arrested a total of 46 online predators including those possessing or sharing child pornography, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
Newly charged with endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said, are:
- Erbin Isreal, 32, of Willingboro;
- Evan Seif, 25, of Palmyra;
- Alexander J. Bates, 19, of Mount Laurel;
- Mitchell Goroway, 22, of Mount Laurel;
- Luis Fernandez-Whipple, 54, of Moorestown;
- Colin Doty, 29, of Evesham;
- Robert Abramson, 22, of Mount Laurel;
- Lewis Roberts, 26, of Evesham; and
- Ryan Christopher, 20, of Palmyra.This includes a program called NetSmartz.com, which can be found by clicking here.
"We will continue to investigate. . . as aggressively as we have always done,” Coffina said in a statement.
Click here and click here for previous arrests announced in the operation.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.