$7.3M Pick 6 Lottery Ticket Sold On Jersey Shore

There is a new multi-millionaire in Monmouth County, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

One ticket matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Feb. 16, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Soda King, 300 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the Thursday, Feb. 16, drawing were: 03, 07, 17, 18, 26 and 42.

The owner of Soda King, Dilip Shah, was thrilled to have sold this multi-million-dollar ticket, saying, “We were already a lucky location, we sold a $1,000,000 Powerball ticket before, but now this is even more incredible!”

