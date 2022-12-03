7½ Years Without Parole Awaits Twice-Armed NJ Ex-Con Nabbed By Federal Marshals

UPDATE: An Essex County ex-con who rolled the dice and went to trial on drug and weapons charges is now headed to federal prison for more than 7½ years without parole as a result.

Teriek Edwards, 44, of Newark, had already been charged by East Orange police with having heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone and other drugs, as well as a loaded 9mm handgun, during a previous arrest when U.S. Marshals seized him on a warrant in August 2018.

Once again, he was packing a loaded 9, federal authorities said.

Edwards went to trial rather than take a deal from the government.

Jurors in U.S. District Court in Newark convicted him this past June of two counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon; one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone; and one count of possession of a firearm in a drug crime following a six-day trial.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez sentenced Edwards this past week to 93 months in federal prison -- which comes out to 7 years, 9 months, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Edwards must serve just about all of the term because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

The judge also sentenced him to three years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, deputy marshals and task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration and police from East Orange and Newark for the work leading to the conviction and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tracey Agnew and Samantha C. Fasanello of his Criminal Division.

