$70K+ Raised For Family Of Boy, 8, Killed In House Fire Caused By Fireworks

The Hawkins family lost their 8-year-old son in a house fire caused by improperly disposed fireworks on Saturday; now their community has rallied to help them.

1567 Poplar Terrace in West York was once the loving home of a family of four, but around 11 p.m. on Independence Day everything changed.

Improperly disposed of fireworks outside the duplex-style residence set the home ablaze with crews remaining on the scene until 4 a.m.

The fire claimed the life of Elijah, 8; severely burned his brother Evan, 6; and burned their parents Jacob and Brittany Hawkins.

Elijah died at a Maryland hospital shortly after the fire, according to West York borough police.

He loved his dogs, his family and playing baseball on the Bulldogs little league team.

Elijah and Evan Hawkins in their Bulldogs uniforms. Facebook

Elijah was a student at Lincolnway Elementary.

The school is providing grieve counseling services July 7-9 and July 12-15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Evan remains in serious but stable condition.

The family's two dogs were rescued.

The person responsible for the discarded fireworks has not been located, but investigations into this fire are ongoing.

The fire caused about $300,000 worth of damage to the building.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family gather clothes and household supplies.

In the first 24 hours the $50,000 goal was surpassed with over 900 donors. A new goal was set on Monday for $75,000-- which it is well on its way to achieving with an additional 200 donors bringing the amount to $72,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"I know the Hawkins family through bowling and my internship," page organizer Kirsten Sneddon wrote. "They just lost everything….They need all the help they can get."

A group of firefighters also hopes to raise funds for the family.

The West York Fire Department Reliance Company is also collecting donations at an upcoming bingo night, scheduled at the fire department, 1341 West Market Street on Friday at 6:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the department.

It is illegal to use fireworks within 150 feet of any occupied building in Pennsylvania and it is illegal to light fireworks in the city of York and in most of West York.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

