$55G Reimbursed To Morris County Sheriff For Protecting Trump

Cecilia Levine
President Trump uses Morristown Municipal Airport when traveling to Trump National Golf Club. Photo Credit: Morristown Municipal Airport

The Morris County Sheriff's Office will be paid $55,938.90 in federal funds for costs associated with protecting President Trump last year when flying into Morristown Municipal Airport.

The U.S. Secret Service called the department and other local law enforcement agencies 17 times in 2018, the Daily Record said.

Protection detail was provided when the president commuted from the Hanover-based airport to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster on the ground, according to the article.

Sheriff James Gannon applied for federal grant "Fiscal Year 2018" in October and earned approval this week, the outlet reports.

An emergency-response team, K9s trained in explosive detective, bomb squad, motor unit and special tactical medical group were utilized.

