A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in New Jersey.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing was bought at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road Lawrenceville in Mercer County.

The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 31, 39, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $48 million for the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.