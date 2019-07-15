Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'A Miracle': Fair Lawn Teen Rescued After 38-Foot Plunge At Remote Ramapo River Swimming Hole
News

$50K Powerball Winner Sold At Paterson Liquor Store

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at Hillcrest Wine & Liquor on Union Avenue.
The ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at Hillcrest Wine & Liquor on Union Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Paterson liquor store sold a winning Powerball ticket.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at Hillcrest Wine & Liquor on Union Avenue. The winner took home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were: 13, 23, 32, 35 and 68. The Red Power Ball was 21 , and the Multiplier was 03 .

A Tennessee Lottery player won the $198 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $40 million for the next drawing, to be held Wednesday, July 17 at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.