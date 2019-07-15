$50K Powerball Winner Sold At Paterson Liquor Store

A Paterson liquor store sold a winning Powerball ticket.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at Hillcrest Wine & Liquor on Union Avenue. The winner took home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers were: 13, 23, 32, 35 and 68. The Red Power Ball was 21 , and the Multiplier was 03 .

A Tennessee Lottery player won the $198 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot resets to $40 million for the next drawing, to be held Wednesday, July 17 at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.