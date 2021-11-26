$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A New Jersey Powerball player has one more thing to be thankful for this year.

A ticket good for $50,000 was sold in the Thanksgiving Day drawing in Camden County.

The ticket was purchased from the Sicklerville C-Store, 336 Sicklerville Rd., Sicklerville, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Nov. 24, drawing were: 10, 16, 32, 63, and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Power Play was 2X.

More than 25,400 New Jersey players took home an estimated $129,519 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $243 million for the Saturday, Nov. 27, drawing.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Nov. 24, drawing were: 01, 18, 23, 25, and 61. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 17.

