Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Beloved Saddle Brook Woman Who Survived Brain Tumor, 23, Killed In Crash
News

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Essex County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Sal Convenience on Franklin Avenue in Nutley
Sal Convenience on Franklin Avenue in Nutley Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Essex County.

The ticket from the Saturday, Oct. 9 drawing was sold in Nutley.

It was purchased from Sal Convenience on Franklin Avenue.

The winning numbers were 12, 17, 30, 45, and 62. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Oct. 9, drawing were: 01, 26, 37, 38, and 62. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 17.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $38 million for the Monday, Oct. 11, drawing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.