50K Expected At DC's Return Of 'March For Life' Anti-Abortion Rally

The biggest anti-abortion rights rally in the country returns to DC on Friday.

Close to 50,000 people could attend the 49th annual March For Life rally, which was created in opposition to the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision, which affirmed the constitutional right to have an abortion.

Last year the annual rally was scaled back due to COVID-19, and this year some high profile guests also won't make it because of the pandemic.

"Our whole family has Covid, so I will be missing the March for Life tomorrow & the Walk for Life, where I was scheduled to speak." Posts Lila Rose on Twitter.

This year's March for Life rally could be the last one held after decades in DC, as the Supreme Court has indicated it might allow states to implement tighter restrictions on abortion — and possibly overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

