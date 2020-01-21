Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Port Authority Police Revive Newark Airport Heart Attack Victim Who Fell Down Escalator
News

$50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In Bergen, Morris, As Jackpot Jumps To $343 Million

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The tickets were sold at the QuickChek on Route 46 in Lodi and Boonton Liquor Locker.
The tickets were sold at the QuickChek on Route 46 in Lodi and Boonton Liquor Locker. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four New Jersey Lottery tickets each won the $50,000 third-tier Powerball prize from Saturday's drawing.

With no top-prize winner, the jackpot for Wednesday climbed to $343 million the 35th largest in U.S. lottery history -- with an estimated $233.3 million cash option.

The four prize tickets this past weekend were sold in Bergen, Morris, Salem and Cape May counties.

The winning numbers were 20, 24, 38, 56 and 68 . The Red Power Ball number was 18 .  The Multiplier number was 02 .

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Quick Chek #137, 116 Route 46 East, Lodi;
  • Cape May County: Glick’s Corner Café & Deli, 1270 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House;
  • Morris County: Boonton Liquor Locker, 119 Hawkins Place, Boonton; and
  • Salem County: Sunoco, 327 Slapes Corner Rd., Carneys Point.

Wednesday's drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.