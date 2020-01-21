$50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In Bergen, Morris, As Jackpot Jumps To $343 Million

Four New Jersey Lottery tickets each won the $50,000 third-tier Powerball prize from Saturday's drawing.

With no top-prize winner, the jackpot for Wednesday climbed to $343 million the 35th largest in U.S. lottery history -- with an estimated $233.3 million cash option.

The four prize tickets this past weekend were sold in Bergen, Morris, Salem and Cape May counties.

The winning numbers were 20, 24, 38, 56 and 68 . The Red Power Ball number was 18 . The Multiplier number was 02 .

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Quick Chek #137, 116 Route 46 East, Lodi;

Cape May County: Glick’s Corner Café & Deli, 1270 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House;

Morris County: Boonton Liquor Locker, 119 Hawkins Place, Boonton; and

Salem County: Sunoco, 327 Slapes Corner Rd., Carneys Point.

Wednesday's drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m.

