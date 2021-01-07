500 NJ National Guard Members Join State Troopers In DC For 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power'

Five hundred members of the New Jersey National Guard were expected to remain in Washington, D.C. through the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Gov. Murphy said Thursday.

The Guard members were being deployed over a few days, joining nearly 75 state troopers who rushed to the district after rioters stormed the Capitol building during Wednesday’s ceremonial confirmation of the presidential election results, the governor said.

Their assignment is to “assist in the peaceful transfer of power,” Murphy said. “They will likely be there at least through the inauguration.”

Virginia and Maryland also sent state troopers to help maintain order and guard the Capitol.

Meanwhile, another 1,000 members each from the New York and Pennsylvania National Guard units were deployed for up to two weeks.

Four people died during Wednesday's rioting – one of whom was shot by police and three others who suffered medical emergencies, district authorities said. Police arrested 52 people.

Justice Department prosecutors “have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted," Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said Thursday.

Some were charged Thursday – among them, a Cape May County man and 12 people from Pennsylvania.

Rosen added, however, that federal authorities “will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.

“The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Biden’s victory early Thursday, noting that he was bound by his oath of office to follow the law in fulfilling a “largely ceremonial” role.

President Donald Trump later acknowledged Biden’s victory.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome, and the facts bear me out, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” the president said in a statement released by the White House.

"Our republic is built on the principles of democracy, peace, and the right of the American people to freely choose their leaders." New Jersey National Guard

