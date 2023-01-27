5-Year-Old Child Found Shivering In PJs On Busy Hasbrouck Heights Street Corner

A child in her pajamas was found alone and shivering on a busy Hasbrouck Heights street corner Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to multiple calls on Jan. 27 found the unaccompanied 4-year-old at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John A. Behr said.

"She was cold but otherwise OK," he said.

Neighbors emerged from their homes to point them to the child's home, the lieutenant said.

Her father arrived at the home a short time later, he said.

Detectives were dispatched to the home, collected information and forwarded it to the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, as well as the Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit, Behr said.

The child remained with her father as an investigation continues, he said.

