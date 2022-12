A Monmouth County woman became a millionaire in about one minute after placing a $5 bet in Atlantic City, News 12 reports.

She hit the mega jackpot in "Progressive Poker" at Harrah's Resort to take home a cool $1.5 million, the outlet said.

Before she left, she kept spirits high during the holidays by generously tipping table dealers upwards of $75,000, the outlet said.

Click here for the complete story by News 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.