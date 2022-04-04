5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About NJ Grammy Award Winner SZA

North Jersey native SZA won her first Grammy Award Sunday, April 4.

The artist, whose real name is Solána Rowe, won the award alongside Doja Cat for their song "Kiss Me More" for best pop duo/group performance.

The song was on Doja's 2021 album "Planet Her" and topped the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 3.

Here are five things you may not have known about the Maplewood native:

Her dad was an executive producer at CNN.

She grew up Muslim and wore a hijab, but stopped after 9/11 due to bullying.

She's a college dropout and attended three different schools.

Her first album, See.SZA.Run, was self-released

She wrote songs for Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, such as Beyonce and Minaj's song "Feeling Myself," and "Consideration" for Rihanna.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.