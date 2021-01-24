5 Powerball Tickets Worth More Than $3 Million Combined Sold In New Jersey

Five winning Powerball tickets were sold in New Jersey.

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets sold that matched five of the five white balls winning the second-tier prize, and three matched four of the five white balls, winning the third-tier prize.

One ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, doubling it to $2 million.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, Jan. 23 drawing were 05, 08, 17, 27 and 28. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 03.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Sussex County ($2,000,000): Quick Check #183, 26 Route 206, Stanhope (sold with Power Play)

Passaic County ($1,000,000): Quick Mart, 155 Lakeview Ave., Clifton

Atlantic County ($50,000): Atlantic City Gasoline, 1403 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City;

Camden County ($50,000): In & Out Convenience Store, 1177 West Browning Rd., Bellmawr;

Monmouth County ($50,000): Little Silver Pharmacy, 10 Church St., Little Silver.

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10:59 p.m.

