5 Nabbed With 144 Checks, 20 Money Orders, Credit/Debit Cards In Various Names: Cliffside PD

Five men stopped by a Cliffside Park police officer had more than 160 checks and money orders made out to dozens of different people, along with various credit, debit and Social Security cards in other people's names, authorities said.

Officer Julio Perez found the driver and passengers "evasive and not truthful" during last week's noontime stop in the 500 block of Anderson Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said on Monday, Jan. 30.

One of them, Leroy Chance Williams, 27, of Hackensack, is known to police, having been arrested dozens of times in North Jersey for drug-related crimes ever since he became an adult.

Likewise, Kenneth Cody Jenkins, 29, of Harlem, has been arrested multiple times for drug-related offenses in Bergen County in just the past few years.

The officer obtained consent to search the vehicle and discovered 144 checks made out in different names, 20 money orders made out to 19 different people, and several personal and business credit and debit cards all belonging to different victims, Capano said.

Perez also found ATM receipts from a TD Bank branch in Cliffside and other ATMs in the tri-state area, along with nearly $7,400 in suspected stolen cash, he said.

Charged with possession of the personal identifying information of another person, credit card theft, money laundering and receiving stolen property were:

Leroy C. Williams, who was also charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution;

Kenneth Jenkins, who was also charged with possession of false government documents;

Charlton O. Stevens-Edwards, 29, of Hackensack;

Roman Rosario, 29, of Jersey City;

Justin L. Stanley, 24, of Garden City, NY.

Jenkins and Williams were sent to the Bergen County Jail and the others released, all pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The vehicle had a suspended registration and was impounded, the deputy chief said.

