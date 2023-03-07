4½ Pounds Of Fentanyl Seized, Mexican Nationals Nabbed By DEA, Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives

Federal agents took custody of two Mexican nationals from Texas who local authorities said were caught with several pounds of deadly fentanyl during a traffic stop in Little Ferry.

Camerino Hernandez-Atanacio, 32, and Alexis Araujo-Atanacio, 19, both unemployed, had been living in a small house with an adjacent trailer in the West Texas town of Odessa, records show.

DEA agents from New York City and Bergen County narcotics detectives arrested both men last Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into bulk drug shipments being moved through the area, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

In addition to 4½ pounds of fentanyl, Hernandez-Atanacio was carrying a couple of grams of cocaine, the prosecutor said.

Both men were booked into the Bergen County Jail on charges of possession with the intent to sell the fentanyl. Hernandez-Atanacio was also charged with the coke.

Federal authorities scooped them up the very next day, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.