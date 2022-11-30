Contact Us
$40K Mega Millions Ticket Winner Sold In Bergen County

The Store in Ramsey.
A Mega Millions ticket good for $40,000 was sold in Bergen County.

The ticket from the Tuesday, Nov. 29 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. 

That ticket was purchased at The Store, 160 East Main St., Ramsey in Bergen County.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 31 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Seven of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier, multiplying the prizes to $2,000. 

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Nov. 29, drawing were: 20, 23, 37, 46 and 52. The Gold Mega Ball was 06, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The jackpot rolls to $333 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 p.m.

