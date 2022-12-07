4,000 Beagles Rescued From Research Facility Approved By Judge For Adoption

Thousands of beagles who were mistreated at a Virginia breeding and research facility are one step closer to finding a happy home.

The Department of Justice approved the adoption of 4,000 beagles from Envigo, the company that kept the dogs in horrific conditions while using them for research.

This story came to light in 2021, when PETA investigated Envigo for its brutal mistreatment of the animals.

Some of the mistreatment PETA observed at Envigo included:

Puppies and their mothers sprayed with a high pressured hose

Over 117 decibels of noise from barking

Puppies crushed to death inside cramped cages

Feces, waste, etc. covering the dogs

Envigo was ordered by the court to pay $100 per dog and $150 per dog nursing a litter younger than 8 weeks to help cover the shelters’ costs in adopting out the animals, PETA said.

Sen. Bill Stanley, who was in favor of passing legislation to protect the welfare of all dogs, adopted two beagles who survived Envigo's mistreatment, according to his Facebook page.

Now, 4,000 beagles from the facility will be put into the care of the Humane Society, who will work to then transfer the dogs to healthy, loving homes, the Virginia Coalition for Beagle Protection said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.