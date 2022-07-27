Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Body Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Missing Bergen Man
News

40-Something Couple Hit Crossing Hawthorne Street

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hawthorne police
Hawthorne police Photo Credit: HAWTHORNE PD

A Hawthorne couple was hospitalized after being struck by a van on a local street.

The van was headed south on Lincoln Avenue when it hit the pair, both 48 years old, near approaching Diamond Bridge Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Lt. Matthew Hoogmoed.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the lieutenant said.

The 55-year-old driver, also from Hawthorne, remained at the scene, Hoogmoed said.

Hawthorne police, EMS and ALS all responded, while Fair Lawn and Glen Rock police assisted, he said.

No summonses or charges immediately resulted from what is a continuing investigation, the lieutenant said.

He asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help detectives investigating it call Hawthorne police: (973) 427-1800.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.