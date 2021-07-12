4 People Shot At Central Jersey Hotel, Authorities Say

Four people were apparently at a hotel in Central Jersey early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. at the Delta Hotel on Route 1 in Woodbridge, initial reports said.

Two shooting victims were found inside the hotel, reports said. One of those victims had a gunshot wound to his chest, an unconfirmed report said.

A third victim was found by police and EMS crews on the street near Route 1 and Woodbridge Center Drive with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the elbow, reports said.

The shooting victims were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick.

About 6:15 a.m., a fourth shooting victim was reported to have walked into the hospital, an unconfirmed report said.

No arrests had been made.

