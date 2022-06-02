4 NJ Ministers Accused Of Sex Abuse On Lengthy Southern Baptist List

Four ministers with ties to New Jersey were among hundreds of people with ties to Southern Baptist churches accused of sexual assault.

"This table was created as a research tool to discover the scope of sexual abuse of children within the Sothern[sic] Baptist Convention," the 205-page report released last week reads.

The New Jersey ministers on the list include:

John Janney Sr: In 1985, the pastor of the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeton pleaded guilty of abusing three male foster children.

Chavalis T. Williams: In 2003, Williams was fired from the Shiloh Baptist Church in Newark when his church learned of past 1999 offense of arranging two teenagers to have sex in front of him and others while he worked at a facility for troubled youths in Jacksonville.

James E. Wynn: The former pastor of Mount Pisgah Baptist Temple in Asbury Park, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls in 1984.

John H. Harris Jr: The current pastor of Trenton's Galilee Baptist Church agreed to pay a former church employee $50,000 to resolve allegations the woman was sexually harassed by the pastor and then fired after reporting his alleged conduct to church officials.

Click here for the full list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.