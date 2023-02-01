$4 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In South Jersey

A second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket good for $4 million was sold in Camden County.

The winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $4 milliion.

The ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 31 drawing was sold at One Stop Shoppe, 396 Whitehorse Pike, Atco in Camden County.

The winning numbers were 7, 9, 18, 29 and 39. The Mega Ball drawn was 13, with a Megaplier of 4X.

One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $16.5 million.

