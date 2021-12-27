4 Hospitalized After Crashing In Englewood While Chasing Stolen Car

Four people were hospitalized after they crashed in Englewood while chasing a family member's car that had been stolen right before their eyes, authorities said.

The group was leaving a family member's home in Englewood Cliffs around 1 a.m. Sunday when they witnessed the theft of the Mercedes, which had been left running to warm it up, Englewood Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Upvinder Singh, 53, of Edison had three passengers in his Hyundai Sonata when he gave chase, Pulice said.

The Sonata collided with another vehicle a short time later at the intersection of East Palisade Avenue and Jones Road, with one striking a fire hydrant and the other a utility pole, he said. The stolen vehicle and its driver kept going.

Singh and his passengers were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Pulice said. The other driver was OK, the lieutenant said.

Singh received a summons from city police for reckless driving, he said.

