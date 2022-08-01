4-Car Glen Rock Pileup Sends Driver To Hospital

A driver was hospitalized following a chain-reaction crash Saturday morning in Glen Rock.

The four-vehicle crash sent an SUV into a utility pole in the 700 block of Ackerman Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Glen Rock police and EMS responded, along with a paramedic team from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

The extent of the driver's injuries wasn't immediately known.

City Wide towing removed multiple vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

