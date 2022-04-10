.38 Special Tossed By 16-Year-Old Boy Chased Down By Paterson Police

A 16-year-old Paterson boy tossed a loaded gun while running from city detectives, authorities said.

Detectives Corey Davis, John Rikowich, Muhammed Dombayci and Wisam Salameh spotted the teen at the corner of Mercer and Franklin Streets -- where several shots had recently been fired -- shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The boy bolted, then discarded a .38-caliber Interarms revolver with the detectives in pursuit, Speziale said.

They caught him in the backyard of a Mercer Street home near Keen Street and recovered the gun, which was sent to New Jersey State Police for ballistics testing to determine whether it may have been fired during a crime, the director said.

Delinquency complaints were signed charging the coy with weapons possession and resisting arrest.

