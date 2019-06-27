330-Gallon Acid Spill Sends Sewer Plant Worker, Police Officer To Hospital

A Parsippany sewer plant worker and responding police officer were hospitalized following a chemical spill Thursday, authorities said.

Peroxyacetic acid -- which is highly corrosive -- leaked from a faulty valve on a 330-gallon storage container at the Edwards Road facility around 2 p.m., Parsippany Police Sgt. Brian Conover said.

The worker sustained minor chemical burns and the officer reported symptoms consistent with chemical exposure, were decontaminated and taken to Morristown Medical Center, police said. The two patients were both later released.

Par-Troy EMS, Rockaway Neck First Aid Squad, Parsippany Police, Parsippany District #5 Fire Department and their Haz-Mat Team responded. A private company continued clean-up efforts into the evening.

