33 Deaths Reported At Park Ridge Nursing Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jerry DeMarco
Atrium Post-Acute Care of Park Ridge
Atrium Post-Acute Care of Park Ridge Photo Credit: Atrium Post-Acute Care

A reported 33 people have died at a Park Ridge nursing home since the coronavirus pandemic began while 21 others who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 were transferred to a facility in South Jersey.

Of the dead at Atrium Post-Acute Care of Park Ridge, 19 reportedly tested positive for the virus.

At least 21 others who were confirmed positive were transferred to an Atrium post-acute care facility nearly 120 miles away in the Gloucester County town of Woodbury, a spokeswoman for the parent company told NorthJersey.com .

Coronavirus-like symptoms have also put three quarters of the remaining residents at the Park Ridge facility on a watch list, she said.

At the same time, 25 employees there have tested positive for the virus and 22 more were showing symptoms, the spokeswoman reportedly said.

The coronavirus has been deadly for those infected who are over 80 with underlying health conditions.

As a result, hundreds of residents have died at nursing homes across New Jersey since the pandemic began, authorities have reported.

Authorities were investigating the discovery of 17 corpses stuffed into a small morgue at one of New Jersey’s largest nursing homes.

SEE: 17 Bodies Reportedly Found Packed Into North Jersey Nursing Home Morgue

At least six nursing home employees in New Jersey have reportedly died, as well.

