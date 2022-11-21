321,628 Telsa Vehicles Recalled By The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Tesla has recalled 321,628 vehicles due to headlines that "heightened risk of a crash," The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Monday, Nov. 21.

The recall includes 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-23 Model Y vehicles, according to NHTSA documents.

Tesla has released a free "over-the-air software update," and a letter will be mailed to vehicle owners on Jan. 14, 2023, according to the NHTSA release.

The issue is “a firmware anomaly that may cause false fault detections during the vehicle wake up process. The remedy will ensure that all taillamps operate as designed,” Telsa said.

