$31,680 In Suspected Drug Money Seized In Targeted Fort Lee Traffic Stop

A first appearance and a bail forfeiture hearing will both be conducted at the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack.
Detectives seized $31,680 in suspected drug money during a targeted traffic stop of an unemployed Fort Lee man, authorities said.

Members of Musella’s Narcotic Task Force and Fort Lee police stopped Alexander Mercado, 40, of First Street off Irving Avenue on Dec. 19 as part of an ongoing investigation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Mercado was charged with money laundering and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella’s people held onto the cash pending a forfeiture hearing, also in Superior Court in Hackensack.

