3 Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Sold In NJ

Cecilia Levine
The Liquor Depot, 534 Van Houten Ave., Clifton
The Liquor Depot, 534 Van Houten Ave., Clifton Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three Powerball tickets good for $50,000 were sold in New Jersey.

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Wednesday, Sept. 29 drawing, winning the third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 119 Avenel St., Avenel
  • Passaic County: The Liquor Depot, 534 Van Houten Ave., Clifton; 
  • Union County: BP Gas, 1101 East Jersey St., Elizabeth.

The winning numbers were 02, 07, 11, 17, and 32. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $620 million for the Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing.

