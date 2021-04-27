3 NJ Residents Injured In Deadly San Diego 'Ghost Gun' Attack

Three New Jersey residents were among four people hurt in a deadly shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego last week, authorities said.

Police described it as an unprovoked "ghost gun" attack.

Vincent Gazzani, 27, of Perrineville in Monmouth County; Alexander Balis, 26, of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County; and Jatil Kodati, 28, of Jersey City were injured by gunfire after a man opened fire in two separate shootings on April 22, according to San Diego police. Steven Ely, 68, of San Diego was the fourth man injured.

One person was killed in the shooting: Justice Boldin, a 28-year-old valet working at the Pendry San Diego Hotel on J Street, police said.

According to police, Gazzani was shot in his upper body and was hospitalized in stable condition; Ely was shot in the torso and was hospitalized in stable condition;

Balis has been released from the hospital after being shot in the arm; and Kodati was treated at the scene after being shot in the arm.

All four are expected to recover.

The shooting suspect, Travis Sarreshteh, 32, of San Diego, walked up to Boldin outside the hotel, shot him, began to walk away before turning and shooting Boldin again, police said.

Sarreshteh then walked another block and opened fire on a group of people that included the New Jersey residents outside a restaurant, witnesses told KGTV-TV.

Sarreshteh was tackled by two people who held him for police, who used a Taser to restrain him. An unregistered 9mm self-made, “ghost gun” was taken from Sarreshteh. He remained jailed on murder charges.

