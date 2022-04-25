3 Navy Sailors Die By Suicide On Same Ship This Month: Report

Three US Navy sailors stationed on the USS George Washington died by suicide within seven days of each other this month, The Washington Post reports. A fourth also died by suicide in 2021, the outlet says.

Xavier Sandor, 19, a Shelton, CT native, was found unresponsive aboard the ship in Newport News on Friday, April 15, The Post says. Two other sailors on the ship reportedly died by suicide on April 9 and 10.

Pentagon Secretary John Kirby addressed the deaths in a press conference this week.

“Each death is tragic in its own right”, said Kirby. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the families and, frankly, the shipmates because they’re affected, too — they’re part of a sailors’ family.”

Born in New Haven, CT, Xavier began martial arts at five years old and was a second-degree black belt in karate, according to his obituary. He was also passionate about football, having served as the quarterback of the Shelton High School football team.

Xavier enlisted in the Navy during his senior year of high school, "and was stationed at the USS George Washington (CVN73) where he protected the ship until his untimely death," his obit says.

A GoFundMe for his family had raised more than $20,700 as of Monday, April 25.

"Xavier was so full of life and lit up a room anytime he walked in," the page reads. "He could make anyone laugh, smile and made everyone he encountered feel so loved. Xavier will be greatly missed and we ask that you keep his family and friends in your prayers."

