3 Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Players Split $276K

Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $275,829 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, Dec. 19, drawing.
Each ticket is worth $91,943.
The winning numbers were: 11, 13, 18, 29, and 30 and the XTRA number was: 04.
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.
Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Atlantic County: Friendly Deli, 151 New Jersey Ave., Absecon;
- Bergen County: Polifly Gas Inc., 150 Polifly Road, Hackensack; and,
- Passaic County: Delta Convenience, 195 McBride Ave., Paterson.
