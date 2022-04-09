3-HOUR STANDOFF: Would-Be Jumper Rescued From Bridge Over Teaneck RR Tracks

Responders rescued a troubled woman who threatened to jump onto the CSX tracks from a Teaneck bridge.

Traffic and pedestrian traffic was stopped over the Grayson Place Bridge near Palisade Avenue after the woman was spotted hanging onto the bridge outside the fence around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

The woman apparently was waiting for a train before jumping, one responder said.

Township police alerted a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, which sent a crisis negotiation unit.

Train traffic was also halted as negotiators spoke with her.

The standoff ended around 10:45 p.m. An EMS unit conducted an evaluation before she was hospitalized.

It wasn't immediately clear what was upset the woman, who was described as a professional from out of town who isn't facing charges. No one could say what she was doing in Teaneck.

Crude oil and other flammable liquids are shipped along the tracks, frequently raising concerns -- and protests -- from residents.

