3 Hospitalized In Horrific Hit-And-Run Head-On In Teaneck, DWI Driver Caught Hiding In Dumpster

A driver from Englewood dove into a Dumpster and was captured after running from the scene of a horrific head-on crash on Cedar Lane in Teaneck, police said.

Responding officers were pointed toward an alleyway where Felix Veloz had fled following the collision shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Lt. Kevin Marrero said.

The impact knocked a Jeep Compass driven by Veloz onto the sidewalk and into a building on Cedar Lane's north side between Lincoln Place and Elm Avenue.

A female driver and male passenger of a Toyota Sienna, both 57 years old from Englewood, were extricated by Teaneck firefighters and members of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Marrero said.

They were then taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

Veloz, who was also hospitalized, was charged with two counts of assault by auto and with DWI, the lieutenant said.

None of the injuries immediately appeared life-threatening, he said.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to assist Teaneck detectives. The Teaneck Building Department inspected the structural integrity of the building.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.