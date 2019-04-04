Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Feds Charge Morris County Ex-Con With Building, Exploding Bomb
News

3 Families Displaced In Morristown Apartment Fire

Cecilia Levine
A fire broke out in Manahan Village on Flagler Street Thursday.
A fire broke out in Manahan Village on Flagler Street Thursday.

Three families were displaced in a blaze that broke out Thursday morning at a Morristown apartment complex, fire officials said.

The fire started in the kitchen of Unit 6 of Manahan Village (of the Morristown Housing Authority) and spread to the attic, causing structural damage to units 5, 6 and 7, Fire Chief Robert Flanagan said.

Red Cross was on hand to assist the families.

The bulk of the blaze was knocked down by 12:20, although firefighters worked until around 1 p.m. to make sure all the pockets of embers were out.

