3 Families Displaced In Morristown Apartment Fire

Three families were displaced in a blaze that broke out Thursday morning at a Morristown apartment complex, fire officials said.

The fire started in the kitchen of Unit 6 of Manahan Village (of the Morristown Housing Authority) and spread to the attic, causing structural damage to units 5, 6 and 7, Fire Chief Robert Flanagan said.

Red Cross was on hand to assist the families.

The bulk of the blaze was knocked down by 12:20, although firefighters worked until around 1 p.m. to make sure all the pockets of embers were out.

