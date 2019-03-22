3 Charged In Takedown Of Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Linked To 84 Deaths

Three people were charged in connection with the takedown of a Hudson County heroin and fentanyl mill that was linked to 227 overdoses including 84 deaths, authorities said.

Timothy Guest, 45 of Irvington, William Woodley, 27 of Belleville, and Selionel Orama, 25 of Cedar Grove, were arrested in connection with the Harrison drug mill in which authorities seized 32,500 doses and four kilos of fentanyl and heroin, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a release.

The investigation was headed up by the New Jersey State Police Opioid Enforcement Task Force with assistance from various law enforcement agencies including the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

“We prevented countless doses of fentanyl and heroin from reaching drug users by taking down this mill," Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

“Shutting down this facility and seizing this significant amount of drugs is another step in combating the fentanyl and heroin epidemic affecting our communities," Knapp added.

"We are honored to be part of the New Jersey State Police Opioid Enforcement Task Force and will continue working with our law enforcement partners to successfully investigate and prosecute for-profit drug dealers preying on our residents."

