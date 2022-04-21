$2M Powerball Ticket Winner Among 3 Sold In NJ

Three winning Powerball tickets from the Wednesday, April 20 drawing were sold in New Jersey, including one good for $2 million.

The $2 million ticket was sold at 7-Eleven at 57 East 30th St., in Paterson.

It was originally a $1 million second-tier prize, but was purchased with Power Play, doubling it.

The two other winning tickets were sold at

Somerset County ($100,000): Peapack Sunoco, 28 Route 206, Peapack; and,

Bergen County ($50,000): Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Road, Montvale.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 20, drawing were: 20, 30, 45, 55, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Powerball jackpot rolled to $400 million for the Saturday, April 23, drawing.

