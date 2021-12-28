$2M Powerball Ticket Sold Somewhere In NJ

A Powerball ticket good for $2 million was sold somewhere in New Jersey.

The ticket from Monday's drawing matched all five white balls and the Power Play. A second ticket good for $1 million was sold in Florida.

The winning numbers were 36, 38, 45, 62, and 64, and the Powerball was 19. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

The Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, and the jackpot remains at $441 million with a $317.5 million cash value.

