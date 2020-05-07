$2M Powerball Ticket Sold In Toms River

Someone in New Jersey just got $2 million richer.

A winning Powerball ticket from the May 6 drawing was sold in Ocean County.

The ticket was purchased from Silverton Pharmacy on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday.

The winning numbers were 7, 8, 35, 50 and 65. The Powerball was 20 and the Powerplay 4x.

The New Jersey Lottery office in Lawrence remains be closed until at least May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winnings of less than $599.50 can be claimed in person at any retailer.

