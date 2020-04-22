Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Turns Out Hydroxychloroquine Isn’t Miracle Drug, Experts Say
News

$2M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Edison, $10,000 Winner Sold In Mahwah

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A winning lottery ticket was sold at ShopRite in Edison.
A winning lottery ticket was sold at ShopRite in Edison. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A lottery ticket good for $2 million was sold in Middlesex County, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The ticket from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was purchased from Route 1 ShopRite in Edison.

A third-tier ticket winning $10,000 was also sold at the Valero gas station on Route 17 N. in Mahwah. That ticket matched four numbers and the Megaball.

The winning numbers were 13, 15, 24, 67 and 70 . The Mega Ball was 17 with a Megaplier of 2X.

The New Jersey Lottery office in Lawrence remains closed until at least May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winners can still claim prizes of $599.50 or less at any retailer.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.