28 Morris County Jail Inmates To Be Released

Twenty-eight non-violent offenders being held in the Morris County Jail were released Tuesday in compliance with a New Jersey Supreme Court order, authorities said.

Inmates serving sentences of less than a year were ordered released by 6 a.m. over concerns of the coronavirus spread.

Of the 200 inmates being held at the Morris County Jail, 17 Morris County offenders and 11 Sussex County offenders -- held together under a shared services agreement -- were let go in a "staggered release" Tuesday, Gannon said.

The inmates are not considered a danger to the public, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

There were 3,675 coronavirus cases in New Jersey as of Tuesday. Of the new 846 cases announced, 28 were in Morris County and three were in Sussex County.

A correctional officer at the jail tested positive for COVID-19, Gannon said on Sunday.

All the released inmates have been provided with a basic ID made by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office to facilitate their re-entry into the community.

All the inmates prior to release are having their temperature taken and are asked a series of questions about their health and whether they are experiencing coronavirus-type symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath, runny nose or sore throat, Correctional Facility Warden Christopher Klein said.

"If an inmate to be released exhibits or indicates illness, he or she will be held until a medical evaluation is done," Warden Klein said.

“We are living in an extraordinary period of time as the courts have recognized," Gannon said

"The release of inmates, pursuant to court order from the Morris County Correctional Facility, is being conducted in a smooth and orderly manner, with assurances that all being released have an address to go to, transportation to that address, and are not exhibiting signs of illness."

When the public health emergency is declared over, the released inmates will have to appear before Superior Court judge to determine whether their custodial sentences should be reinstated or commuted.

Other aspects of sentences, such as no-contact orders and drivers’ license suspensions, remain in effect for inmates released through the Supreme Court order.

