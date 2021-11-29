$25K Lottery Ticket Sold In Hudson County

A lucky $25,000 lottery ticket winner from a New Year's raffle was sold in Hudson County.

The winning ticket number is 051003 and was sold at Mill Creek Exxon Tiger Mart, 450 Route 3 on West Service Road in Secaucus.

Tickets are still on sale for New Jersey Lottery’s New Year’s Raffle.

Only 500,000 tickets total are available for sale, with a New Year’s Day Grand Prize Drawing for $2 million.

In addition to the Grand Prize Drawing, four “early-bird” drawings still remain for a $25,000 prize.

Tickets are $20 each and when purchased they become eligible for all future drawings.

The next early-bird drawing will be Monday, Dec. 6. Also, up to 38,462 random tickets will win a $50 prize.

