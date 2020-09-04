Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Ex-Con Sought After Hackensack Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Crash
News

24 Residents, 18 Workers Have Coronavirus At Morris County Senior Living Center

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A total of 24 residents and 18 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Juniper Village at Chatham assisted living facility, officials said.
A total of 24 residents and 18 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Juniper Village at Chatham assisted living facility, officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A total of 24 residents and 18 workers have tested positive for coronavirus at a Morris County living facility, officials said.

Juniper Village at Chatham has 90 residents and 64 staff members. All have been tested for the virus, with 13 residents and nine staff members still awaiting results.

No deaths have been reported, and most people who were tested are not showing symptoms yet, officials said.

The first worker at the facility was tested positive on March 23, officials said, but Juniper was not informed until three days later.

Residents, families and other staff members were notified later that day.

Staff members who were tested positive are in self-isolation at home while sickened residents are staying in their rooms, which resemble mini apartments with bathrooms and kitchenettes.

Meanwhile, Juniper Village at Chatham continues to monitor employee temperatures daily, enforce social distancing and use CDC-recommended deep cleaning methods, officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.