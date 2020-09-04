24 Residents, 18 Workers Have Coronavirus At Morris County Senior Living Center

A total of 24 residents and 18 workers have tested positive for coronavirus at a Morris County living facility, officials said.

Juniper Village at Chatham has 90 residents and 64 staff members. All have been tested for the virus, with 13 residents and nine staff members still awaiting results.

No deaths have been reported, and most people who were tested are not showing symptoms yet, officials said.

The first worker at the facility was tested positive on March 23, officials said, but Juniper was not informed until three days later.

Residents, families and other staff members were notified later that day.

Staff members who were tested positive are in self-isolation at home while sickened residents are staying in their rooms, which resemble mini apartments with bathrooms and kitchenettes.

Meanwhile, Juniper Village at Chatham continues to monitor employee temperatures daily, enforce social distancing and use CDC-recommended deep cleaning methods, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.