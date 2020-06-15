Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Lodi Man Charged With Murdering Cresskill Mom, Daughter Charged With Helping Dump Body
News

24 Hour Fitness Closing 7 New Jersey Gyms

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
24 Hour Fitness in Woodbridge.
24 Hour Fitness in Woodbridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps

24 Hour Fitness will be closing seven gyms across North Jersey amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company in a statement Monday said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing 130 locations across the U.S.

Among them are ones in Jersey City, Hasbrouck Heights, Piscataway, Saddle Brook, Wayne, Whippany and Woodbrige.

"Removing these financial and operational constraints allows us to focus entirely on transforming our business and the club experience for the better," the chain said. 

"We will have the financial flexibility and resources to upgrade equipment and expand and improve our fitness offerings to best serve our members and continue our transformational journey."

All members will have access to any available 24 Hour Fitness club through the end of 2020, regardless of membership level, the company said. 

"We are deeply grateful for your continued loyalty to 24 Hour Fitness," the chain said. "You provide the inspiration for what we do, and we are excited to continue supporting you along your fitness journey well into the future."

Gyms are expected to reopen in Stage 3 of New Jersey's economic restart plan, although state officials have not provided any hard dates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.