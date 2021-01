The life of someone in New Jersey is forever changed.

A Powerball ticket good for $23.2 million was sold in Passaic County.

The winning ticket from the Saturday, Jan. 23 drawing was sold at Quick Mart on Lakeview Avenue in Clifton.

Quick Mart will be presented with a $30,000 bonus check on Monday at 2 p.m., by the New Jersey Lottery Commission.

